Zillow says Trulia deal may close next week
February 13, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Zillow says Trulia deal may close next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Zillow Inc said the Federal Trade Commission has decided to not take any action against real estate website operator’s acquisition of Trulia Inc, and the company now expects to close the deal as early as Tuesday.

Zillow shares were up 6 percent in extended trading on Friday.

The company said in July it would buy smaller rival Trulia for $3.5 billion to cut costs.

Zillow also reported a 58 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Friday, driven by a 41 percent increase in average monthly unique users. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

