UPDATE 1-Trulia sees upbeat 4th qtr as subscriber numbers climb

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Online real estate listing service Trulia Inc forecast current-quarter results that largely beat Wall Street estimates as it adds more subscribers, sending its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.

Shares of the company, which said third-quarter sales more than doubled, rose as much as 7 percent in extended trade.

Trulia, whose growth has been boosted by its purchase in August of Market Leader, another web-based real estate marketing company, forecast fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $48.5 million to $50.0 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $48.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from Market Leader, which helps more than 150,000 real estate agents with marketing and technology, is expected to be in the range of $14.5 million to $15.0 million.

Trulia added almost 5,900 more subscribers this quarter - the most it has ever added in a quarter, said Chief Executive Pete Flint.

The company reported a net income of $7 million, or 19 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $1.7 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at San Francisco-based Trulia, whose website and mobile applications provide data on home prices, neighborhoods and rentals, rose 117 percent to $40.3 million.

The company, which competes with Zillow Inc and Realtor.com, now has over 56,000 subscribers, which Flint said was by far the largest professional customer base in the industry.

Trulia’s shares closed at $42.50 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.