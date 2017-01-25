Trump taps Republican EEOC, NLRB members as acting chairs

President Donald Trump has appointed Republican members of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and National Labor Relations Board to serve as the agencies' acting chairs, an early signal of a shift to more business-friendly labor policies.

The EEOC on Wednesday said Trump had named Commissioner Victoria Lipnic as acting chair, and NLRB spokeswoman Jessica Kahanek separately said that Member Philip Miscimarra was appointed to the same role at the board.

