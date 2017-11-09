Chinese companies agree to develop LNG in Alaska as Trump visits

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China’s top state oil major Sinopec, one of the country’s top banks and its sovereign wealth fund have agreed to help develop Alaska’s liquefied natural gas sector as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit, the U.S. government said on Thursday.

Alaska Gasline Development Corp (AGDC), the State of Alaska, Sinopec, China Investment Corp and the Bank of China have signed an agreement to advance (LNG) in Alaska, the U.S. government said in an email.

The agreement will involve investment of up to $43 billion, create up to 12,000 U.S. jobs during construction, reduce the trade deficit between the United States and Asia by $10 billion a year, and give China clean energy, it said.

There were no other details. (Reporting by Matt Miller; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)