Atlantic City's Trump Entertainment Resorts to file for bankruptcy -report

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, which operates two Atlantic City casinos - Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort and the soon-to-be-closed Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, is to file for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

It would be another blow for casino workers in Atlantic City, whose casinos have faced growing competition from new rivals in the northeastern United States.

Around 8,300 people are losing jobs with three casinos closing in less than a month - Showboat, a Caesars Entertainment Corp property and Revel recently closed while Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino is due to close on Sept. 16.

Bloomberg reported that the Taj Mahal may shut in mid-November. It did not name its sources but identified them as “people with knowledge of the situation.”

Trump Entertainment did not return requests for comment on Monday. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Hilary Russ)