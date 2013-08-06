FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump unveils $200 mln plan to convert D.C. landmark into hotel
August 6, 2013 / 3:36 AM / in 4 years

Trump unveils $200 mln plan to convert D.C. landmark into hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization said it is planning a $200 million redevelopment of the iconic Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C., into a luxury hotel.

Donald Trump’s company said it finalized a deal with the U.S. General Services Administration to redevelop the national landmark on Pennsylvania Avenue now that a Congressional review has been completed.

The company said it would start construction on the new Trump International Hotel next spring and expects the hotel to open by the end of 2015.

Reporting by Vijay Vishwas in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
