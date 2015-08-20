FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Donald Trump's hotel group partners Indonesia's MNC to manage Bali resort
August 20, 2015

Donald Trump's hotel group partners Indonesia's MNC to manage Bali resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. billionaire Donald Trump’s hotel group has partnered Indonesia’s MNC Group, a conglomerate controlled by tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, to manage a luxury resort and residential development on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The property will be the first in Asia for New York-based Trump Hotel Collection, which launched in 2007, the companies said in a statement.

MNC Group has businesses including media, financial services and property.

Bali, known for its mountains, rice paddies, beaches and coral reefs, is a popular destination for tourists, especially from Australia. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

