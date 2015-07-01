FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macy's cuts ties with Donald Trump after Mexico insults
July 1, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Macy's cuts ties with Donald Trump after Mexico insults

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Department store Macy’s Inc said on Wednesday that it would end its business relationship with real estate developer and TV personality Donald Trump after his comments insulting Mexicans, including phasing out the Trump line of menswear.

“Macy’s is a company that stands for diversity and inclusion. We have no tolerance for discrimination in any form,” the company said in an emailed statement. “In light of statements made by Donald Trump, which are inconsistent with Macy’s values, we have decided to discontinue our business relationship with Mr. Trump.”

Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

