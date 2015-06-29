NBC Universal ends business relationship with Trump - CNBC

June 29 (Reuters) - NBC Universal is ending its business relationship with real estate mogul Donald Trump "due to the recent derogatory statements," CNBC said in a tweet. (bit.ly/1SYtXLq)

"Celebrity Apprentice" is still expected to continue as Trump has agreed not to participate, Street Insider said, citing Bloomberg. (bit.ly/1HtlC09)

Trump accused Mexico of sending rapists and other criminals to live in the United States, when he announced his bid for the Republican nomination two weeks ago. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)