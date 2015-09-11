UPDATE 1-Trump says bought NBC's share of Miss Universe Organization

(Adds Bloomberg and New York Post reports, Trump Organization comment)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump said on Friday he had bought NBC’s share of the Miss Universe Organization and that all lawsuits against the media company had been settled.

“Just purchased NBC’s half of the Miss Universe Organization and settled all lawsuits against them. Now own 100% - stay tuned!,” the billionaire property developer said in a tweet.

Bloomberg later reported that Trump is in talks to sell the newly acquired enterprise to media and entertainment company WME/IMG. (bloom.bg/1M2r60H)

IMG, owned by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC and Silver Lake Management, is keen on owning the entire organization instead of just a stake, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York Post had reported in August that Ari Emanuel, the owner of William Morris Endeavor, was among the top bidders to buy Trump's stake in the organization. (pge.sx/1NmYnp9)

A Trump Organization spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the tweet. WME/IMG was not immediately available for comment.

No financial details for either deal were given.

The Miss Universe Organization, which also runs the “Miss USA” pageant, was a joint venture between Trump and Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal.

NBCUniversal cut ties with Trump and the “Miss Universe” and “Miss USA” pageants in June after the real estate magnate and TV personality said some Mexican immigrants are rapists and killers.

The same month, Spanish-language Univision refused to air the Miss USA pageant and severed ties with the Miss Universe Organization, prompting Trump to sue the company.

Trump is scheduled to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show on NBC later on Friday. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Savio D‘Souza)