Trump trade back on as banks lift European shares higher - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Summary:

**Banks drive European shares higher on U.S. rate hike outlook

**Pan-European banking index set for best gains in a month

**Miners rebound, buoyed by Chinese manufacturing data

**Defence index hits 19 month high on US military spend plans

**Solid results support Moncler, Ahold; but MAN slumps as fees slide

**Dividend-yielding utilities, real estate sectors underperform (Reporting by Helen Reid)