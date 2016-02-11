FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump, Univision settle lawsuit over Miss Universe pageant
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Trump, Univision settle lawsuit over Miss Universe pageant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he has settled a $500 million lawsuit against Spanish-language television network Univision Communications Inc over its decision not to broadcast the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul who won the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday, said in a statement he was pleased with the settlement, which resolved a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.