Donald Trump files a $500 mln lawsuit against Univision
June 30, 2015 / 9:08 PM / 2 years ago

Donald Trump files a $500 mln lawsuit against Univision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Real estate developer Donald Trump filed a $500 million lawsuit on Tuesday against Univision over the Spanish-language TV network’s decision to end its contract to broadcast the Miss USA pageant, which is co-owned by Trump, the Trump Organization said.

Univision said last week it would not air the July 12 pageant because of what it called insulting remarks about Mexican immigrants made by Trump when he announced he was running for the Republican presidential nomination.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

