a year ago
Lawyers for Trump University students argue for video release
June 14, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Lawyers for Trump University students argue for video release

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has no legitimate basis to object to video excerpts of his testimony about Trump University being made public, lawyers for former students said in court papers filed late Monday in San Diego federal court.

They were responding to arguments by Trump's defense lawyers that the videos would prejudice rulings in the class action. Trump's lawyers claim transcripts of his depositions are sufficient.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1tpmCfY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
