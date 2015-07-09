FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chef Zakarian backs out of restaurant in Donald Trump's hotel
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 9, 2015 / 6:37 PM / 2 years ago

Chef Zakarian backs out of restaurant in Donald Trump's hotel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian said he will not open his restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, adding to a list of names to cut corporate ties with real estate mogul Donald Trump after his statements on Mexican immigrants.

“The recent statements surrounding Mexican immigrants by Donald Trump do not in any way align with my personal core values,” Zakarian said in an e-mail.

Trump accused Mexico of sending rapists and other criminals to live in the United States, when he announced his bid for the Republican nomination last month.

Zakarian, who runs a string of restaurants including The Lambs Club and the National in New York City, said Zakarian Hospitality employs many immigrants from all over the world.

Zakarian’s restaurant was slated to open in Washington DC’s Federal Post Office building.

Department store Macy’s Inc said it would end its business relationship with Trump, followed by U.S. mattress maker Serta, who said it would not renew its licensing agreement with the Trump Organization. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.