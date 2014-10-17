FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Judge says to allow Trump Entertainment to end collective bargaining pact
#Funds News
October 17, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Judge says to allow Trump Entertainment to end collective bargaining pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc: * Bankruptcy judge says to grant motion allowing Trump Entertainment Resorts

Inc to end collective bargaining agreement * Bankruptcy judge says to issue written opinion on Trump Entertainment Resorts

labor pact next week * Ending Trump Entertainment labor pact is key to $100 million

rescue deal with carl Icahn to keep open taj mahal casino * Union tells court hearing it seeks stay pending appeal of ruling allowing

Trump Entertainment to end labor pact

