BRIEF-Judge says to allow Trump Entertainment to end collective bargaining pact

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc: * Bankruptcy judge says to grant motion allowing Trump Entertainment Resorts

Inc to end collective bargaining agreement * Bankruptcy judge says to issue written opinion on Trump Entertainment Resorts

labor pact next week * Ending Trump Entertainment labor pact is key to $100 million

rescue deal with carl Icahn to keep open taj mahal casino * Union tells court hearing it seeks stay pending appeal of ruling allowing

Trump Entertainment to end labor pact