Trump Entertainment gets OK to end labor pact at Atlantic City Taj Mahal casino
#Funds News
October 17, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Trump Entertainment gets OK to end labor pact at Atlantic City Taj Mahal casino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The owner of the bankrupt Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey received court approval on Friday to end its collective bargaining agreement, a key condition to clinching a $100 million rescue deal with billionaire Carl Icahn.

Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc said if it did not cease its obligation for pension contributions and healthcare benefits, it would have to close its Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Four casinos have closed this year in the seaside resort. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Diane Craft)

