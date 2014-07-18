FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Trupanion rises in debut as investors bet on pet insurance
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 18, 2014 / 2:02 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Trupanion rises in debut as investors bet on pet insurance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Trupanion Inc rose as much as 15 percent in their market debut, valuing the pet insurer at $304 million, as investors bet on growing demand among pet owners to insure their cats and dogs.

The company raised about $71 million after pricing its initial public offering of 7.13 million shares at $10 per share, below the expected range of $13 and $15 per share.

U.S. consumers are expected to spend $58.5 billion on their pets in 2014, an increase of 52 percent from 2006, according to the American Pet Products Association.

Most of Trupanion’s revenue comes from the monthly premiums it charges for insuring pets. The company’s average monthly premium for insuring a dog is $40 and for a cat $26.

The company, which is yet to make a profit, posted a loss of $8.2 million on revenue of $83.8 million at the end of 2013.

Trupanion is backed by venture capital firm Maveron, which has also backed companies such as eBay Inc and Potbelly Corp.

Maveron’s stake will fall to 25 percent from 34 percent after the offering. Other stakeholders include Highland Consumer Fund and RenaissanceRe Ventures Ltd.

RBC Capital Market, Barclays and Stifel are the lead underwriters to the offering.

The stock was up 6 percent at $10.60 in early trading on Friday. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.