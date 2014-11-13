FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trustbuddy: acquisition of Italian and Dutch peer-to-peer companies
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Trustbuddy: acquisition of Italian and Dutch peer-to-peer companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Trustbuddy International AB

* Says Trustbuddy has conditionally agreed to acquire two P2P lenders, Geldvoorelkaar and Prestiamoci, for a total consideration of 15.9 million euros of which 11.4 million euros is in Trustbuddy shares or vendor loan notes

* Says subject to satisfaction of conditions, Prestiamoci acquisition is due to complete on April 1, 2015

* Expects to report Q3 revenues of 30 million Swedish crowns and losses after tax of 6.6 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
