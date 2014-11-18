FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TrustBuddy approves merger plan; first day of trading with TrustBuddy AB shares estimated to Jan. 12, 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 17 (Reuters) - TrustBuddy International AB :

* Said on Monday approved the merger plan regarding the merger between TrustBuddy International and TrustBuddy AB

* Said merger shall be undertaken by way of absorption, with TrustBuddy AB as the absorbing company and TrustBuddy International as the transferring company

* Each share in TrustBuddy International shall be exchanged for one shares in TrustBuddy AB

* Registration of the merger with Bolagsverket will result in the dissolution of TrustBuddy International

* Said will isssue new shares

* Total number of new shares that may arise out of subscription and/or conversion should not total more than 79,681,386 shares, representing a dilution of 24.1 percent before dilution

* Said last day of trading with TrustBuddy International AB’s shares is Jan. 5, 2015

* Said merger with Trustbuddy AB is estimated to be registered on Jan. 7, 2015

* Said first day of trading with TrustBuddy AB’s shares is estimated to Jan. 12, 2015

* Said Simon Nathanson was elected as Chairman of Board of TrustBuddy AB

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

