BRIEF-TrustBuddy International AB and TrustBuddy AB propose company merger
October 14, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TrustBuddy International AB and TrustBuddy AB propose company merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct. 14 (Reuters) - Trustbuddy International AB :

* Said on Monday boards of directors of TrustBuddy International AB (publ) and TrustBuddy AB unanimously proposed to reverse merge the companies in order to further ensure adaption to the new regulatory requirements

* Said TrustBuddy would, in the proposal, act as the acquiring company and absorb TrustBuddy International

* Said beyond the replacement of shares no further impacts or requirements were expected for shareholders

*Said TrustBuddy International will then be dissolved

* Said implementation of the proposal is subject to TrustBuddy’s shares being approved for listing and trading by Nasdaq OMX First North, and shareholder approval of the merger plan at Extraordinary General Meetings

Source text: bit.ly/1z6oeN2

Further company coverage:

