BRIEF-TrustBuddy International EBITDA loss up to SEK 5.0 mln
November 20, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TrustBuddy International EBITDA loss up to SEK 5.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - TrustBuddy International AB :

* Q3 net revenue 30.3 million Swedish crowns versus 21.2 million crowns

* Q3 loss after tax 6.3 million crowns versus loss 1.8 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 5.0 million crowns versus loss 1.9 million crowns

* Estimates that the market for P2P lending will continue growing strongly in 2014

* Sees American player, LendingClub, will conduct an IPO in 2014

* Expects an increased focus from major global investors wanting to take ownership stakes in the P2P industry during 2014

* Intends to continue its expansion into new markets during 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

