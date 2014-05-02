FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trustwave pulls filing for initial public offering
#Market News
May 2, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Trustwave pulls filing for initial public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Trustwave, a provider of security technology for processing payment card transactions, on Friday withdrew its application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell shares to the public in an initial public offering.

The company filed to go public in April 2011.

It said in a statement emailed to Reuters that it suspended its IPO in 2011 “due to unfavorable market conditions.”

The statement said that the company is continuing to monitor market conditions and “is keeping its strategic options open.” (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chris Reese)

