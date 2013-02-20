FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Truworths says first-half earnings up
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Truworths says first-half earnings up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd : * Says group retail sales increased by 14.8% to R5.5 billion for the 26-week

period * Says comparable store retail sales grew by 9.8% (2011: 6.2%) * Says headline earnings per share (heps) were 331.3 cents, an increase of 19% * Says diluted heps of 324.8 cents were 19% higher (2011: 272.3 cents) over the

prior period * Says capital expenditure of R181 million has been committed for the remainder

of the 2013 financial period * Says the credit environment is expected to deteriorate further in the months

ahead * Says resolved to declare a gross cash dividend in the amount of 204 cents

2011: 169 cents per share

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
