BRIEF-Truworths says first-half earnings up

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd : * Says group retail sales increased by 14.8% to R5.5 billion for the 26-week

period * Says comparable store retail sales grew by 9.8% (2011: 6.2%) * Says headline earnings per share (heps) were 331.3 cents, an increase of 19% * Says diluted heps of 324.8 cents were 19% higher (2011: 272.3 cents) over the

prior period * Says capital expenditure of R181 million has been committed for the remainder

of the 2013 financial period * Says the credit environment is expected to deteriorate further in the months

ahead * Says resolved to declare a gross cash dividend in the amount of 204 cents