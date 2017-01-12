FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
South Africa's Truworths flags lower H1 profit on tighter credit rules
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 12, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 7 months ago

South Africa's Truworths flags lower H1 profit on tighter credit rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South African clothing retailer Truworths International expects lower half-year profit as in-store credit sales stalled due to tougher regulations, the firm said on Thursday.

Truworths said diluted headline earnings per share for the 26 weeks to 25 December will decrease to between 380.6 cents and 397.9 cents per share, up to 6 percent lower than in the corresponding period in 2015.

The firm said new credit affordability assessment regulations - rules introduced by South Africa in 2015 that require banking statements and proof of income - weighed on sales.

South African clothing and furniture retailers rely heavily on in-store credit cards to boost sales in a sluggish economy.

Truworths said its total retail sales rose 21 percent to 10.2 billion rand ($756 million), but cash sales accounted for all of the growth, while credit sales remained unchanged.

"Increased pressure on consumers from rising inflation, especially in food prices, and a weak employment market characterised by job losses and soft real growth in incomes have also impacted the Group's performance," Truworths said in a statement.

The trading update was released after the close of trading on the JSE. ($1 = 13.4884 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.