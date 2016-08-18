UPDATE 1-South Africa's Truworths posts 12 pct rise in FY profit

(Adds detail)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - South African clothing retailer Truworths International reported a 12 percent increase in full-year profit on Thursday, boosted by cash sales at its British unit Office Holdings, but falling short of estimates.

* Group retail sales for the 52-week period ended 26 June 2016 increased by 46.1 percent to 17.0 billion rand ($1 billion) versus comparable period.

* Headline and fully diluted headline earnings per share for 52 weeks ended June 26 up 12 percent to 667 cents, but short of 702 cents estimate by Thomson Reuters Smart Estimates.

* Shares in Truworths down 6.7 percent at 85.34 rand by 1450 GMT.

* Cash sales outpaced sales on in-store credit as British footwear chain Office sells only in cash and new rules in South Africa hamper credit extension.

* "Credit retail sales were significantly impacted by the introduction of new affordability assessment regulations in September 2015, which management estimates resulted in a loss of between 200 million rand to 250 million rand in sales," the company said.

* Annual dividend per share up 12 percent.

* "We expect the South African trading environment to remain challenging during the 2017 financial period, with slow economic growth and rising inflation putting pressure on consumers," the company said.

* The trading environment in United Kingdom is also faced with uncertainty after decision to withdraw from European Union, but is likely to be less uncertain as more clarity regarding Brexit emerges, the company said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 13.3300 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)