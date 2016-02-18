FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2016 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Truworths exits Nigeria due to import curbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Truworths has pulled out of its Nigerian business due to high rentals and import restrictions, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We were unable to operate the stores properly any longer because we were unable to send merchandise to the stores because there’s regulation preventing that,” Michael Mark told Reuters in telephone interview.

Truworths ran two stores in the oil-producing west African country. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)

