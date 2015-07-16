FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Truworths expects earnings to beat estimates
July 16, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Truworths expects earnings to beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 16 (Reuters) - South African retailer Truworths International said its full-year headline earnings per share grew by between 2 percent and 4 percent, beating the 1.7 percent forecast by Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.

The fashion retailer also grew its revenue for the year through June more than expected, increasing sales by 8.2 percent to 11.6 billion rand ($935 million), Truworths said in a trading statement.

Headline earnings per share is the key measure used in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

$1 = 12.4120 rand Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter

