UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Truworths H1 profit barely grows, outlook tough

(Adds details, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s No.3 listed clothing retailer Truworths reported virtually no growth in half-year profit on Thursday as debt-laden consumers already battling high unemployment spent warily.

Truworths said in a statement trading environment for the rest of its fiscal year would remain difficult although it expected to benefit from recent acquisitions of upscale kids clothing businesses.

Truworths, which sells about three quarters of its products via its own store credit cards, said diluted headline earnings per share inched up 0.8 percent to 333.4 cents in the six months to the end of December.

Sales increased 5 percent to 6 billion rand ($517 million), helped partly by consumers buying low-margin and marked down products in cash.

Once the must-haves in fund managers’ portfolios thanks to credit-fuelled spending over the past few years, local retailers are among the worst-performing stocks in past year as lenders pull back due to rising defaults.

Shares in the Cape Town-based company were up 1.6 percent at 82.96 rand, outpacing the JSE All-share index, which was little changed.