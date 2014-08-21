BRIEF-Truworths International says FY HEPS rises 1.1 pct to 576.8 cents

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd

* FY headline EPS up 1.1 pct

* FY operating margin at 32.1 pct

* Operating profit was unchanged at r3.4 billion and operating margin declined to 32.1 pct

* Group retail sales for reporting period increased by 6.8 pct to r10.8 billion compared to 52-week prior reporting period with cash sales growth of 11 pct and credit sales growth of 5 pct

* Final dividend of 169 cents per share has been declared

* Embarked on a CEO succession process using external consultants to facilitate and support board.

* Headline EPS increased 1.1 pct to 576.8 cents (2013: 570.8 cents)

* Trading and credit environment is expected to remain challenging during 2015 financial period

* Group retail sales for first seven weeks of 2015 financial period increased by 8.7 pct over corresponding seven weeks in prior reporting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: