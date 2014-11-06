FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Truworths Intl appoints Jean-Christophe Garbino as CEO designate
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Truworths Intl appoints Jean-Christophe Garbino as CEO designate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd :

* Michael Mark had decided not to renew his contract which expires at end of june 2015

* Advise that Jean-Christophe Garbino has been appointed ceo designate of group with effect from march 2015.

* Board had embarked on a ceo succession process using international search consultants

* Jean-Christophe will work closely with Michael, who will continue in his role as group’s ceo and support transition process for as long as is necessary

* Michael will continue to serve on truworths international ltd board after his retirement as ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

