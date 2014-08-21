FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Truworths meets forecasts with FY profit growth, shares surge
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Truworths meets forecasts with FY profit growth, shares surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest-listed clothes retailer Truworths broadly met forecasts with a slight growth in annual profit though the increase was at its slowest pace since 1999 as debt-laden consumers spend guardedly.

Truworths, which sells about three quarters of its products via its own store credit cards, said headline EPS edged up 1.5 percent to 569.3 cents in the year ended June, largely in line with a 570 cents estimate in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

Headline EPS, the most widely watched profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one off items.

Shares in the Cape Town-based company surged 5 percent to 69 rand by 1338 GMT, outpacing a slightly weaker All-share index . (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.