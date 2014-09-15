TRW Automotive to be acquired by Germany's ZF for about $13.5 bln

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker TRW Automotive Holdings Corp said it would be bought by German peer ZF Friedrichshafen for $13.5 billion, including debt, creating a global automotive supply powerhouse.

ZF’s offer of $105.60 per share in cash represents a premium of 1.7 percent to TRW’s closing price of $103.85 on Friday.

ZF, a major provider of steering systems and powertrains, would get a leading maker of automotive safety products, such as brakes and air bags, Reuters had reported earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)