TRW Automotive gets buyout offer from Germany's ZF - Bloomberg
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

TRW Automotive gets buyout offer from Germany's ZF - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in early-stage buyout talks with U.S. auto parts supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

ZF Friedrichshafen, which makes steering systems and chassis components, values TRW at around $11 to $12 billion although no specific price has been discussed, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/U5p7CG) (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

