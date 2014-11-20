FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TRW shareholders approve plans for takeover by ZF
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

TRW shareholders approve plans for takeover by ZF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders in auto supplier TRW approved a $12.4 billion takeover by Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen, the companies said on Thursday, creating a new global automotive supply powerhouse to rival Bosch.

Shareholders representing 79 percent of TRW’s equity capital voted in favour of the takeover, ZF and TRW said in a statement.

In September, ZF, which helps carmakers develop hybrid-powered drivetrains, made a $105.60 in cash offer for each TRW share.

TRW, based in Livonia, Michigan, is a global maker of air bags, electronics, and braking and steering equipment for cars. It sells to nearly all major automakers, including Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.