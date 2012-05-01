FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TRW profit beats on higher N. America demand
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

TRW profit beats on higher N. America demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - TRW Automotive Holdings Corp posted a quarterly profit ahead of analysts’ expectations on higher demand for its auto safety systems in North America.

Net income attributable to TRW fell to $206 million, or $1.59 per share, from $281 million, or $2.13 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, TRW earned $1.62 per share.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $4.21 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.61 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

