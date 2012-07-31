FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supplier TRW posts smaller profit; 'cautious' on Europe
July 31, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Supplier TRW posts smaller profit; 'cautious' on Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 31 (Reuters) - TRW Automotive Holdings Corp made a smaller profit in the second quarter due to higher taxes and raw material costs as well as expenses tied to the company’s growth plans.

The automotive parts supplier posted a net income of $220 million, or $1.71 per share, compared with $293 million, or $2.21 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, TRW reported a profit of $1.72 per share.

Revenue rose slightly to $4.24 billion from $4.23 billion.

Livonia, Michigan-based TRW, which makes braking systems, seat belts and airbags, projected annual sales of up to $16.4 billion and third-quarter revenue of $3.9 billion.

The company remains “cautious in the near-term” due to the deepening economic crisis in Europe, Chief Executive Officer John Plant said in a statement.

