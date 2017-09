Nov 18 (Reuters) - TRW Automotive Holdings Corp : * Announces offering of $400 million senior unsecured notes * Says intends to privately offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of

senior unsecured notes due 2023 * Intends to use the proceeds from the offering for retirement of 2014 senior

senior unsecured notes which mature in March 2014