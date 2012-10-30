FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TRW Automotive profit rises on higher production in N. America
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

TRW Automotive profit rises on higher production in N. America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - TRW Automotive Holdings Corp reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by rising demand for its safety products and improved vehicle production volumes in North America.

The automotive parts supplier’s net income rose to $163 million, or $1.28 per share, from $158 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, TRW earned $1.24 per share.

Revenue rose to $3.97 billion from $3.92 billion.

Livonia, Michigan-based TRW, which makes braking systems, seat belts and airbags, said it expects annual sales of $16.2 billion to $16.3 billion, down from its prior forecast of up to $16.4 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.