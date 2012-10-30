TRW Automotive profit rises on higher production in N. America

Oct 30 (Reuters) - TRW Automotive Holdings Corp reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by rising demand for its safety products and improved vehicle production volumes in North America.

The automotive parts supplier’s net income rose to $163 million, or $1.28 per share, from $158 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, TRW earned $1.24 per share.

Revenue rose to $3.97 billion from $3.92 billion.

Livonia, Michigan-based TRW, which makes braking systems, seat belts and airbags, said it expects annual sales of $16.2 billion to $16.3 billion, down from its prior forecast of up to $16.4 billion.