FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Tryg Q1 profit up on mild winter, cost control
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 14, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Tryg Q1 profit up on mild winter, cost control

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline changing “costs” to “control”)

COPENHAGEN, May 14 (Reuters) - The Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer Tryg on Monday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first quarter pretax profit on the back of cost control and a mild winter resulting in a low level of weather related claims.

Denmark’s largest insurance company by market capitalisation said pretax profit rose to 721 million Danish crowns ($124.51 million) in the January to March quarter, from 361 million a year earlier.

The result beat an average forecast of 577 million in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Gross earned premiums rose slightly to 5.14 billion crowns from 5.04 billion the year before, lagging an average 5.25 billion crowns forecast in the poll.

The company said it saw somewhat lower premium growth in 2012 than the previous year and that it planned to announce further cost cuts and claims costs in the second quarter of the year. ($1 = 5.7905 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Anthony Barker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.