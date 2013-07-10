FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tryg keeps year view after profit falls less than expected
July 10, 2013 / 5:42 AM / 4 years ago

Tryg keeps year view after profit falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - The Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer Tryg, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter pretax profit, and kept its full-year 2013 combined ratio target unchanged.

Second quarter pretax profit fell to 688 million Danish crowns ($117.94 million) from 708 million in the same period a year before, partly affected by 272 million of weather and large claims.

The result was better than an average forecast for a fall to 625 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 5.8334 Danish crowns Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell

