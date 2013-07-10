FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tryg second-quarter profit falls less than expected
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2013 / 6:32 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tryg second-quarter profit falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 pretax profit 688 mln DKK vs avg 625 mln forecast

* Q2 combined ratio 86.7 vs 86.4 pct forecast

* Keeps 2013 combined ratio outlook unchanged (Adds detail, CEO quote)

By Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Danish insurer Tryg reported a smaller than expected fall in second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday as an improved investment helped offset the highest level of large claims in four years.

Tryg stood by its full-year 2013 forecast for a combined ratio - the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs - of 90 percent or lower.

Second-quarter pretax profit fell to 688 million Danish crowns ($117.94 million) from 708 million in the same period a year earlier, partly affected by 272 million of weather and large claims, the Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer said.

The result was better than an average forecast of 625 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It was negatively affected by 272 million of weather and large claims, including a cloudburst in Norway and a fire at a manor in Denmark, while the company’s efficiency programme affected the results positively by 95 million, it said in the statement.

Efficiency initiatives included lower up-front commissions, Tryg said.

An investment profit of 13 million cushioned earnings, swinging from a 111 million crown investment loss in the corresponding period a year ago.

It also maintained its medium-term forecast for a return on equity of 20 percent and an expense ratio below 15 in 2015.

The combined ratio was 86.7 percent, against an average forecast for 86.4 percent. A figure below 100 shows an underwriter is profitable. ($1 = 5.8334 Danish crowns) (Editing by David Cowell and Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.