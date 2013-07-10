UPDATE 1-Tryg second-quarter profit falls less than expected

* Q2 pretax profit 688 mln DKK vs avg 625 mln forecast

By Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Danish insurer Tryg reported a smaller than expected fall in second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday as an improved investment helped offset the highest level of large claims in four years.

Tryg stood by its full-year 2013 forecast for a combined ratio - the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs - of 90 percent or lower.

Second-quarter pretax profit fell to 688 million Danish crowns ($117.94 million) from 708 million in the same period a year earlier, partly affected by 272 million of weather and large claims, the Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer said.

The result was better than an average forecast of 625 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It was negatively affected by 272 million of weather and large claims, including a cloudburst in Norway and a fire at a manor in Denmark, while the company’s efficiency programme affected the results positively by 95 million, it said in the statement.

Efficiency initiatives included lower up-front commissions, Tryg said.

An investment profit of 13 million cushioned earnings, swinging from a 111 million crown investment loss in the corresponding period a year ago.

It also maintained its medium-term forecast for a return on equity of 20 percent and an expense ratio below 15 in 2015.

The combined ratio was 86.7 percent, against an average forecast for 86.4 percent. A figure below 100 shows an underwriter is profitable. ($1 = 5.8334 Danish crowns) (Editing by David Cowell and Tom Pfeiffer)