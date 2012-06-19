FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tryg to cut costs, claims expenses by 1 bln crowns
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2012 / 7:02 AM / in 5 years

Tryg to cut costs, claims expenses by 1 bln crowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 19 (Reuters) - Tryg, the Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer, said on Tuesday it would cut costs and claims expenses by a total 1 billion Danish crowns ($169 million) to reduce its cost ratio.

Tryg said it would cut expenses by 300 million crowns and claims expenses by 700 million to achieve a cost ratio of less than 15 percent.

From the third quarter of next year, Tryg said it expected a combined ratio at 90 or below. The combined ratio is the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs. A figure below 100 shows an underwriter is profitable.

Last month, Tryg reiterated its medium-term target of a combined ratio of 90, corresponding to an after-tax return on equity of 20 percent. ($1 = 5.9083 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.