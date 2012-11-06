FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish Tryg sells Finnish unit to If for 15 mln euros
November 6, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Danish Tryg sells Finnish unit to If for 15 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer Tryg said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement to sell its Finnish unit to Finland’s If P&C Insurance Co Ltd for 15 million euros.

Tryg said in a statement the Finnish business had annual premium income of about 84 million euros last year, representing 3 percent of its insurance portfolio.

The Danish group also said it had renewed a partnership agreement with Nordic lender Nordea for another five years starting Jan. 1.

Nordea will continue to sell Tryg’s products in Denmark and Norway and Tryg will continue to sell Nordea’s pensions products in the two countries. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)

