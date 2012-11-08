FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tryg keeps outlook after Q3 profit rises above fcasts
November 8, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Tryg keeps outlook after Q3 profit rises above fcasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer Tryg on Thursday kept its full-year outlook broadly unchanged after posting a sharp rise in third-quarter pretax profits which beat forecasts.

Pretax profit rose to 976 million Danish crowns ($166.88 million) from 274 million in the third quarter last year, which in comparison was hit by a major cloudburst in Copenhagen.

The result was above an average forecast for 717 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gross earned premiums fell to 5.20 billion crowns from 5.29 billion in the same quarter a year ago, lagging a 5.38 billion crowns forecast.

$1 = 5.8485 Danish crowns Reporting by Mette Fraende

