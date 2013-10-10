FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tryg Q3 profit falls less than expected, keeps year view
October 10, 2013 / 5:45 AM / 4 years ago

Tryg Q3 profit falls less than expected, keeps year view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer Tryg posted a smaller-than-expected fall in third quarter pretax profit, aided by cost cuts.

Pretax profit fell to 907 million Danish crowns ($164.35 million) in July-September compared with 976 million a year earlier and exceeding a forecast for 850 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Tryg stood by its full-year 2013 forecast for a combined ratio - the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs - of 90 percent or lower and said cost cuts and efficiency drives had improved the result by 110 million crowns.

$1 = 5.5188 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Cowell

