Tryg Q2 beats forecast, maintains financial targets

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Tryg, the Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer, posted second-quarter earnings above expectations, and maintained its financial targets.

Pretax profit in the second quarter rose to 1.15 billion Danish crowns ($210.5 million) from 688 million crowns in the same period a year earlier; above forecasts for 820 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

Tryg said it maintained its target for a return on equity of 20 percent after tax and a combined ratio of 90 percent or less.