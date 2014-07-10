FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tryg Q2 beats forecast, maintains financial targets
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 3 years ago

Tryg Q2 beats forecast, maintains financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Tryg, the Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer, posted second-quarter earnings above expectations, and maintained its financial targets.

Pretax profit in the second quarter rose to 1.15 billion Danish crowns ($210.5 million) from 688 million crowns in the same period a year earlier; above forecasts for 820 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

Tryg said it maintained its target for a return on equity of 20 percent after tax and a combined ratio of 90 percent or less.

$1 = 5.4627 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.