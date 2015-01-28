FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Tryg Q4 pretax profit beats forecast, top line still falling
January 28, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Tryg Q4 pretax profit beats forecast, top line still falling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer Tryg reported fourth-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Wednesday although its top line fell for the tenth consecutive quarter.

Profit before tax rose by 20.2 percent to 768 million Danish crowns ($117 million) in October to December, above forecast of 579 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group kept its guidance for 2015 of a return on equity target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent.

$1 = 6.5453 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

