FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tryg Q1 pretax lags forecast, keeps outlook
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 5:42 AM / 2 years ago

Tryg Q1 pretax lags forecast, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 15 (Reuters) - The Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer, Tryg, reported first-quarter pretax profit below expectations on Wednesday and its top line fell year on year for the eleventh consecutive quarter.

Profit before tax rose by 10.5 percent to 665 million Danish crowns ($95 million) in January to March, below a forecast of 760 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group kept its guidance for 2015 of a return on equity target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent. ($1=7.0234 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.