Tryg Q2 pretax profit lags forecast, keeps outlook

July 10, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Tryg Q2 pretax profit lags forecast, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Tryg, the Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer, reported second-quarter pretax profit below expectations on Friday and its top line fell year-on-year for the twelfth consecutive quarter.

Profit before tax fell 38 percent to 714 million Danish crowns ($106.20 million) in April to June, below a forecast of 768 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group kept its financial targets for 2015 of a return on equity target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent.

$1 = 6.7229 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
